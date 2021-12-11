STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID curbs: Hobart to host fifth Ashes test in day-night format

Cricket Australia confirmed the expected on Saturday, that Hobart will host the fifth test between Australia and England beginning Jan.14, and that it will be a day-night match.

Published: 11th December 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is congratulated by England's Mark Wood after winning the first Ashes test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOBART: Cricket fans on the island state of Tasmania have received an early Christmas present, Hobart's Bellerive Oval will host its first-ever Ashes test next month.

Cricket Australia confirmed the expected on Saturday, that Hobart will host the fifth test between Australia and England beginning Jan.14, and that it will be a day-night match.

It replaces the test originally scheduled for Perth for the same dates but which had to be moved out of the Western Australia capital because of COVID-19-related quarantine and state border restrictions.

It will be the first test match at Hobart since 2016, and the last one didn't end well for Australia.

South Africa beat the home side by an innings and 80 runs in the match that ended inside four days on Nov.15 that year.

Hobart was due to host a test match between Australia and Afghanistan last month.

It would have been the first between the teams but it was canceled by Cricket Australia following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the new regime's ban on women's sports.

The first Ashes test is in Brisbane.

Other tests in the series are scheduled for Adelaide, a day-night match beginning next Thursday, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the traditional Boxing Day test starting Dec.26 and at Sydney from Jan.5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bellerive Oval Ashes
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp