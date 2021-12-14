STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No harm in taking break but timing must be better: Azhar on Kohli's request to skip ODIs in SA

Azharuddin's remarks came after Kohli asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a break in January to spend some time with his family

Published: 14th December 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli and batsman Rohit Sharma

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli (Right) and Rohit Sharma (left). (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin on Tuesday said there is no harm in taking a break but the timing has to be better.

Azharuddin's remarks came after Kohli asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a break in January to spend some time with his family. Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika will turn one on January 11, 2022.

Moreover, opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa which gets underway from December 26.

"Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the upcoming test. There is no harm in taking a break but the timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation about the rift. Neither will be giving up the other form of cricket," Azharuddin tweeted.

Kohli, India's skipper in the longest format, is set to miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Earlier in the day, sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Kohli has indeed asked the board for a small break in January next year.

"Yes, Kohli has asked for a small break in January to spend some time with his family. It effectively means that he would miss the ODI series against South Africa," the source said.

Meanwhile, batter Priyank Panchal has been named as Rohit's replacement for South Africa Tests.

