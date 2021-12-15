STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Was told 1.5 hours before selection of Test team: Kohli on being removed as ODI skipper

Rohit Sharma was named India's new ODI skipper last week and he takes the reins from Kohli as India gear up for the South Africa series

Published: 15th December 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

India batting heavyweights Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (R)

By ANI

MUMBAI: India Test skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said no prior communication happened between him and the selectors before he was removed as the captain of the ODI team.

Rohit Sharma was named India's new ODI skipper last week and he takes the reins from Kohli as India gear up for the South Africa series.

Kohli said he was just contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on December 8.

ALSO READ: 'People writing lies': I'm available for ODI series in South Africa, clarifies Virat Kohli

"Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and half hours before the selection meeting on 8th for the Test series," said Kohli while replying to a query from ANI.

"And there was no prior communication with me since I announced the T20I captaincy decision up till December 8. The chief selector discussed the Test team to which we both agreed. Before ending the call, I was told the five selectors decided that I would not be told that I will not be ODI captain. Which I replied 'okay fine'," he further said.

"And in the selection call afterwards we chatted about it briefly this is what happened, there was no communication prior to that at all," he added.

Kohli will lead India in the South Africa Test series from December 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli India vs South Africa
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp