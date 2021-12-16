STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pat Cummins out of second Ashes Test due to COVID-19 exposure, Smith to lead Aussies

Vice-captain Steve Smith will captain the team in Cummins’ absence. Michael Neser comes into the playing XI to replace Cummins and make his test debut, with Travis Head vice-captain.

Published: 16th December 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's Pat Cummins, centre, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing England's Rory Burns during day three of the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ADELAIDE: Australia captain Pat Cummins will not play in the second Ashes test against England after being deemed a close contact of a person who returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Less than three hours before the toss for the day-night test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, Cricket Australia said in a statement that Cummins was dining in a restaurant Wednesday night and had not breached any biosecurity protocols. He isolated as soon as he became aware of the situation and has since had a COVID-19 test, which was negative.

Cricket Australia said South Australia (state) Health confirmed that Cummins was a close contact and will be required to isolate for seven days. It said Cummins should be available for the third test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting Dec. 26.

“Cummins is understandably very disappointed not to be able to captain Australia," the statement said.

Vice-captain Steve Smith will captain the team in Cummins’ absence. Michael Neser comes into the playing XI to replace Cummins and make his test debut, with Travis Head vice-captain.

It will be Smith's first appearance as captain since the Cape Town, South Africa ball-tampering scandal in 2018 which cost him the captaincy and a subsequent two-year leadership ban.

Cricket Australia said fellow Australia bowlers Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were dining at the same restaurant as Cummins but at a separate table outdoors. SA Health said they are casual contacts and they are free to play.

Cummins’ absence along with that of injured Josh Hazlewood is a big blow to Australia after Hazlewood, the world’s top-ranked test bowler, claimed a five-wicket haul in Australia's series-opening nine-wicket win at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Adelaide has had a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past week, with 25 reported on Wednesday the most in a single day in more than 18 months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pat Cummins The Ashes England tour of Australia England vs Australia Second Ashes Test
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp