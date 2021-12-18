STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sourav​ Ganguly should give an explanation: Madan Lal on rift between Virat Kohli-BCCI

The former cricketer said that the rift between the Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli and the BCCI is not a controversy but a matter of opinion.

Published: 18th December 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Madan Lal

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former cricketer Madan Lal said that the rift between India Test skipper Virat Kohli and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not a controversy but a matter of opinion.

Virat Kohli was removed as the ODI captain, on which BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had told ANI that he had indeed spoken to Virat regarding the leadership change adding that he had requested Virat to also not give up the T20I captaincy.

However, Kohli held a press conference on Wednesday and in that, the former white-ball skipper contradicted Ganguly saying he was never asked not to leave the T20I captaincy adding that even regarding the ODI captaincy, the communication could have been better.

ALSO READ| 'BCCI will deal with it': Ganguly responds to Kohli's comments on ODI captaincy

"I think this situation should have been handled in a better way because it is not a controversy but a matter of opinion. I don't know what Sourav had said to Virat so I don't want to comment on that. But I think that Sourav being the President should come out and give an explanation and that will be the end of the entire issue. We need to be focused on the South Africa tour right now as it is an important game for us," Madan Lal told ANI.

Madan Lal further said he agrees with Sunil Gavaskar that Kohli should clear the issue with management.

"Gavaskar is correct with his point. Virat should clear all his issues with the management. This is not a big matter. I would say that the selectors should have handled the situation better. It is the duty of selectors to look after and stop these controversies. I am not sure if the selectors spoke to Virat before taking the decision," said Madan Lal.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli-led Indian red-ball squad is in Johannesburg, South Africa to lock horns with Proteas in the three-match Test series.

India and South Africa will lock horns in the Test series which gets underway from December 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sourav​ Ganguly BCCI Virat Kohli Madan Lal Kohli vs BCCI
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp