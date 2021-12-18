STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Starc in control along with Australia in 2nd Ashes test

England capitulated from 150-2 to be all out for 236 in reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 473-9 declared.

Published: 18th December 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Mitchell Starc, center, celebrates with teammate Nathan Lyon after taking the wicket of England's Rory Burns, right(Photo |AP)

Australia's Mitchell Starc, center, celebrates with teammate Nathan Lyon after taking the wicket of England's Rory Burns, right(Photo |AP)

By Associated Press

ADELAIDE: Mitchell Starc’s milestone in day-night test matches has left Australia in command of the second Ashes test, with the home side taking a 282-run lead to stumps on day three with nine wickets in hand.

England capitulated from 150-2 to be all out for 236 in reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 473-9 declared.

Australia captain Steve Smith decided against enforcing the follow-on before the home side went to stumps Saturday at 45-1 with David Warner the man run out after a mid-wicket mix-up.

Under-pressure opener Marcus Harris survived both that and a crucial 17-over period under lights to finish unbeaten on 21 along with nightwatchman Michael Neser (2).

Australia remains unbeaten in the eight pink-ball tests it has played, partly because of game management and partly because of skill. A large chunk of that day-night expertise can be attributed to Starc.

No bowler enjoys using the pink ball as much as the left-hander, who claimed 4-37 in the first innings at Adelaide Oval. His record now stands at 50 wickets — 18 ahead of next-best Josh Hazlewood — at an average of 18.10 in day-night tests.

Cameron Green was also influential for Australia on Saturday with 2-24, claiming the key wicket of Joe Root and ending a 138-run stand between the England skipper and Dawid Malan.

Green beat Root twice in the over in the lead-up to catching his edge on 62 before Starc had Malan caught in the slips six overs later for 80.

After claiming Rory Burns’ wicket under lights on Friday night, Starc also had Jos Buttler out for a duck as part of an 18-over period of 4-19 for England.

It continued a poor game for wicketkeeper Buttler, who dropped century-maker Marnus Labuschagne twice, including on 21 before he went on to post 103.

Australia's Nathan Lyon also had a big influence, taking 3-58 on a pitch where England opted against playing a specialist spinner.

Australia will now likely try to bat through until the twilight session on Sunday before leaving England with the best part of four sessions to save the match.

A loss for England in Adelaide would leave the visitors 2-0 down in the series and needing to win all three remaining tests to regain the Ashes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mitchell Starc Ashes test England Vs Australia
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp