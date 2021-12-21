STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs South Africa: Pace bowler Anrich Nortje ruled out of Test series

The Proteas have commenced their final preparation ahead of the first match starting on Boxing Day

Published: 21st December 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Anrich Nortje (2ndL) celebrates with teammates. (Photo | AFP)

South Africa's Anrich Nortje (2ndL) celebrates with teammates (File photo | AFP)

By ANI

JOHANNESBURG: Proteas bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against India due to a persistent injury.

"He has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in," CSA said in an official statement.

The Proteas have commenced their final preparation ahead of the first match starting on Boxing Day.

It is the Test team's first series since their successful tour to the West Indies in July of this year, where they won the series two-nil.

The teams will be playing for vital ICC World Test Championship points.

Comments

