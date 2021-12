Unbeaten centuries for Sachin & Boopathi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Sachin (178 batting; 353b, 15x4, 2x6) and Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (173 batting; 194b, 23x4, 2x6) enabled Tamil Nadu to bag a lead of 319 runs over Himachal Pradesh on Day 2 of the BCCI-Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19) Elite ‘C’ group match being played at CK Pithawala grounds, Surat. Ca­ptain R Vimal Khumar made 92 as he stitched 131 runs for the first wicket with Sachin. HP had scored 170 in the first innings.

Brief scores: HP 170 vs TN 489/2 in 126 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 92, B Sachin 178 n.o, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 173 n.o).

Babisha sets new mark

T Babisha of MOP Vaishnav college scaled 13.10 metres to create a meet record in the women’s triple jump event at the Dr Sir A Lakshmanasamy Mudaliar golden jubilee commemoration 53rd athletic meet held at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium on Tuesday. Prof Dr N Mathivanan, Registrar (i/c) University of Madras, inaugurated the meet.

Results: (winners): Men: 5000m: M Sathish Kumar (Loyola) 15:10.76sec. Pole vault: Gnanadone A (Loyola) 4.40m. Hammer throw: S Dinesh (MCC) 48.25m. 400m hurdles: S Manikandan (Loyola) 54.28. 800m: B Gauray Yadav (MCC) 1:54.51. Triple jump: J Jeswin Andrin (MCC) 15.16m. Javein throw: S Braveman Heart (MCC) 72.36m (NMR). Women: 5000m: MR Mithra (Ethiraj) 19:59.94sec. 400m hurdles: T Jayalakshmi (Stella Maris) 1:06.20sec. Hammer throw: M Medha (Loyola College) 37.49m. High jump: R Rajeshwari (SDNB Vaishnav) 1.59m. 800m: Punitha R (MOP Vaishnav) 2:22.17sec. Pole vault: M Uvadhaeeshini (MOP Vaishnav) 3.40m (EMR). Triple jump: T Babisha (MOP Vaishnav) 13.10m (NMR).

Allen to lead TN

Job Allen will lead the Tamil Nadu men’s softball team in the 43rd senior national softball championship to be held from December 24 to 28 at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Teams: Men: Job Allen (c), Pranav (vc), Barathwaj, Anirudh, Chiragjhanan, Sadaan Aakif, Yuvaraj Pandian, Mohan Lak, Bhubathy, Sanjay Kumar, Rammoorthy, Naveen Raj, Raajesh Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Sarneh, Mani, Surya. Coach: Suresh Kumar. Manager: Tharun. Women: Shymala Devi (c), Gomathi (vc), Revathy, Aafreen, Esther, Akashara, Vaisoori, Frheena, Suja, Shrimalini, Andrahoolder, Lawanya, Shrishtika. Coach: Suresh Kumar. Manager: Daniel.