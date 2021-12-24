Aditya’s five-fer helps Tamil Nadu win
B Aditya’s 5 for 104 came in handy for Tamil Nadu to beat Himachal Pradesh by an innings and 101 runs in the Cooch Behar trophy (Under-19) played at Surat.
Published: 24th December 2021 08:22 AM | Last Updated: 24th December 2021 08:22 AM
Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 170 and 309 in 79.5 ovs (A Sharma 29, A Thakur 28, R Angra 64, V Kalta 65, D Narayan 40, A Jaiswal 37 n.o., B Aaditya 5/104) lost to TN 580/2 decl.
Harmeet bags title
Harmeet Desai beat Manush Shah 4-1 to win the men’s singles title in the UTT National Ranking south zone table tennis championships in Puducherry.
Results: (finals): Men: H Desai (Guj) bt M Shah (Guj) 11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 13-11, 11-7; Women: S Akula (RBI) bt S Ghosh (AAI) 5-11, 11-7, 7-11, 17-19, 11-4, 11-6, 12-10; Youth: (U-19): Boys: P Jain (Del) bt Y Malik (Del) 12-10, 11-7, 11-7, 11-5; Girls: Y Ghorphade (Kar) bt P Vartikar (Mah) 10-12, 11-9, 13-11, 12-10, 11-4.
Loyola, MOP Vaishnav bag overall titles
Loyola college with 10 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze won the overall men’s title at the Dr. Sir AL Mudaliar golden jubilee commemoration athletic meet. In the women’s segment, MOP Vaishnav college won the overall crown.
Results: (winners only): Men: Half-marathon: Pragatheswaran (Loyola) 1:12:48.0 (NMR); 110m hurdles: G Nishanth (DG V) 14:4; Long Jump: J Jeswin (MCC) 7.60; 200m: N Shanmuga (MCC) 21.1; Discus Throw: Alex PT (MCC) 51.12. 1500m: B Gauray (MCC) 4:05.0; High jump: D Karthik (Loyola) 2.10; Women: Half-marathon: J Jagadeeswari (CTTE) 1:52:20.6; 200m: K Roshini (MOP V) 24.9; Long jump: Sherin A (MOP V) 6.39m (NMR); 1500m: R Punitha (MOP V) 5:12.7.
Chennai City FC ties up with Belfrics BT
Belfrics BT, one of the blockchain platforms of India signed an MoU with Chennai City Football Club and KPR Info Solution to develop a first-of-its-kind hybrid blockchain solution for sportspersons and club management.