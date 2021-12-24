STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aditya’s five-fer helps Tamil Nadu win

B Aditya’s 5 for 104 came in handy for Tamil Nadu to beat Himachal Pradesh by an innings and 101 runs in the Cooch Behar trophy (Under-19) played at Surat.

Published: 24th December 2021

Cricket Bat and Ball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 170 and 309 in 79.5 ovs (A Sharma 29,  A Thakur 28, R Angra 64, V Kalta 65, D Narayan 40, A Jaiswal 37 n.o., B Aaditya 5/104) lost to TN 580/2 decl.

Harmeet bags title

Harmeet Desai beat Manush Shah 4-1 to win the men’s singles title in the UTT National Ranking south zone table tennis championships in Puducherry.

Results: (finals): Men: H Desai (Guj) bt M Shah (Guj) 11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 13-11, 11-7; Women: S Akula (RBI) bt S Ghosh (AAI) 5-11, 11-7, 7-11, 17-19, 11-4, 11-6, 12-10; Youth: (U-19): Boys: P Jain (Del) bt Y Malik (Del) 12-10, 11-7, 11-7, 11-5; Girls: Y Ghorphade (Kar) bt P Vartikar (Mah) 10-12, 11-9, 13-11, 12-10, 11-4.

Loyola, MOP Vaishnav bag overall titles

Loyola college with 10 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze won the overall men’s title at the Dr. Sir AL Mudaliar golden jubilee commemoration athletic meet. In the women’s segment, MOP Vaishnav college won the overall crown. 

Results: (winners only): Men: Half-marathon: Pragatheswaran (Loyola) 1:12:48.0 (NMR); 110m hurdles: G Nishanth (DG V) 14:4; Long Jump: J Jeswin (MCC) 7.60; 200m: N Shanmuga (MCC) 21.1; Discus Throw: Alex PT (MCC) 51.12. 1500m: B Gauray (MCC) 4:05.0; High jump: D Karthik (Loyola) 2.10; Women: Half-marathon: J Jagadeeswari (CTTE) 1:52:20.6; 200m: K Roshini (MOP V) 24.9; Long jump: Sherin A (MOP V) 6.39m (NMR); 1500m: R Punitha (MOP V) 5:12.7.

Chennai City FC ties up with Belfrics BT

Belfrics BT, one of the blockchain platforms of India signed an MoU with Chennai City Football Club and KPR Info Solution to develop a first-of-its-kind hybrid blockchain solution for sportspersons and club management.

