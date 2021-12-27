STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul, KLASS Personified: Opener registers another overseas ton as India takes box seat in Centurion

Like he showed during the English summer, the noticeable difference in Rahul’s batting has been his discipline around the channel and his measured foot-work.

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, right, reacts as India's KL Rahul runs between the wickets during the Test Cricket match between South Africa India at Centurion Park in Pretoria. (Photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Boxing Day Tests have been a  mixed experience for KL Rahul.  In 2014, he received his India cap in Melbourne. Four years later, he saw himself warming the bench with his friend  Mayank Agarwal taking his spot  at the same venue. 

In 2021, Rahul continued his renaissance in red-ball cricket with his seventh Test century, which has enabled India start the South Africa tour in a commanding note like never before as they were 272-3 at stumps in Centurion on  Sunday.

For a player who was earmarked for great things, Rahul now seems to be well on course to live-up to the billing. Not the first-choice opener when the Test series in England began, an injury to Shubman Gill gave him an opening and Rahul has grabbed it with both hands.  

Like he showed during the English summer, the noticeable difference in Rahul’s batting has been his discipline around the channel and his measured foot-work which has allowed him to play as close to the body as possible.

These traits were evident at Centurion too, where in the company of Agarwal (60), he first got the visitors off to a good start in the first session by adding 83 runs and then built on in it in the second session with Virat Kohli (35) and Ajinkya Rahane (40 batting).

Cheteshwar Pujara’s struggles continued as he was dismissed for a first-ball zero.

Winning the toss and batting  first, given Indian middle-order’s  lean patch, the onus was on openers to give a good start. And right from the moment they walked in, the Karnataka duo looked every bit ready for the  challenge.

Centurion is not the easiest place  for openers. If the spongy bounce  on offer wasn’t enough, overnight rains had left a bit of moisture on the pitch, making it all the more difficult. All it needed was  discipline and ruthlessness in  punishing the bad balls.

“The plan was to show discipline. Play only those deliveries on stumps and leave as much as possible,” Agarwal said.

“We had  good training sessions where we  could get a feel of the conditions  and the situations we would  encounter. He (head coach Rahul Dravid) was clear about when you play in South Africa, you wont look good all the time, but it is all about sticking to plans and waiting for opportunities to score. Really glad we could do  well in first session,” he said.

Their job was made  easier by a South African attack  that appeared rusty. Having  played only five Tests this year  Kagiso Rabada and Lungi  Ngidi took time to find rhythm and pace.

In the first session and  even in the early part of the  second, they were  clocking only in the mid-130kmph range. In that sense, the host’s decision to omit Duanne Olivier, leading wicket-taker in their four-day event this year, raised eyebrows.

It didn’t help that Wiaan Mulder, and debutant, Marco  Jansen, were also flat. All India had to do was spend time in the middle as once the new ball lost its shine, there were runs for the taking. And the openers ensured a strong foundation was  laid, stitching 117 runs together.

Though India lost Agarwal and  Pujara in successive balls to  Ngidi,  Rahul, who by now was fully settled, ensured he converted into a ton. He showed wonderful poise in the  middle.

When the ball kicked off the surface, found his edge, loose hands meant it didn’t carry to the close in fielders. Even when he reached his hundred, celebrations were measured, aware of the task ahead.

Kohli looked good during his knock only to undo it by chasing a delivery wide of off-stump.

Under- pressure, Rahane showed no signs of nerves, playing cracking drives in what was a confidence-inducing stay as India ended the  day on a strong note as they  began.

Scoreboard

India , first innings: Rahul 122 (batting), Agarwal lbw Ngidi 60, Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0, Kohli c Mulder b Ngidi 35, Rahane 40 (batting) Extras (b 4, lb 4, nb 7) Total (3 wickets, 90 overss) 272/3 FOW: 1-117, 2-117, 3-199. 

Bowling: Rabada 20-5-51-0, Ngidi 17-4-45-3, Jansen 17-4-61-0, Mulder 18-3-49-0, Maharaj 18-2-58-0.
 

