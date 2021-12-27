Rahul, KLASS Personified: Opener registers another overseas ton as India takes box seat in Centurion

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Boxing Day Tests have been a mixed experience for KL Rahul. In 2014, he received his India cap in Melbourne. Four years later, he saw himself warming the bench with his friend Mayank Agarwal taking his spot at the same venue.

In 2021, Rahul continued his renaissance in red-ball cricket with his seventh Test century, which has enabled India start the South Africa tour in a commanding note like never before as they were 272-3 at stumps in Centurion on Sunday.

For a player who was earmarked for great things, Rahul now seems to be well on course to live-up to the billing. Not the first-choice opener when the Test series in England began, an injury to Shubman Gill gave him an opening and Rahul has grabbed it with both hands.

Like he showed during the English summer, the noticeable difference in Rahul’s batting has been his discipline around the channel and his measured foot-work which has allowed him to play as close to the body as possible.

These traits were evident at Centurion too, where in the company of Agarwal (60), he first got the visitors off to a good start in the first session by adding 83 runs and then built on in it in the second session with Virat Kohli (35) and Ajinkya Rahane (40 batting).

Cheteshwar Pujara’s struggles continued as he was dismissed for a first-ball zero.

Winning the toss and batting first, given Indian middle-order’s lean patch, the onus was on openers to give a good start. And right from the moment they walked in, the Karnataka duo looked every bit ready for the challenge.

Centurion is not the easiest place for openers. If the spongy bounce on offer wasn’t enough, overnight rains had left a bit of moisture on the pitch, making it all the more difficult. All it needed was discipline and ruthlessness in punishing the bad balls.

“The plan was to show discipline. Play only those deliveries on stumps and leave as much as possible,” Agarwal said.

“We had good training sessions where we could get a feel of the conditions and the situations we would encounter. He (head coach Rahul Dravid) was clear about when you play in South Africa, you wont look good all the time, but it is all about sticking to plans and waiting for opportunities to score. Really glad we could do well in first session,” he said.

Their job was made easier by a South African attack that appeared rusty. Having played only five Tests this year Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi took time to find rhythm and pace.

In the first session and even in the early part of the second, they were clocking only in the mid-130kmph range. In that sense, the host’s decision to omit Duanne Olivier, leading wicket-taker in their four-day event this year, raised eyebrows.

It didn’t help that Wiaan Mulder, and debutant, Marco Jansen, were also flat. All India had to do was spend time in the middle as once the new ball lost its shine, there were runs for the taking. And the openers ensured a strong foundation was laid, stitching 117 runs together.

Though India lost Agarwal and Pujara in successive balls to Ngidi, Rahul, who by now was fully settled, ensured he converted into a ton. He showed wonderful poise in the middle.

When the ball kicked off the surface, found his edge, loose hands meant it didn’t carry to the close in fielders. Even when he reached his hundred, celebrations were measured, aware of the task ahead.

Kohli looked good during his knock only to undo it by chasing a delivery wide of off-stump.

Under- pressure, Rahane showed no signs of nerves, playing cracking drives in what was a confidence-inducing stay as India ended the day on a strong note as they began.

Scoreboard

India , first innings: Rahul 122 (batting), Agarwal lbw Ngidi 60, Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0, Kohli c Mulder b Ngidi 35, Rahane 40 (batting) Extras (b 4, lb 4, nb 7) Total (3 wickets, 90 overss) 272/3 FOW: 1-117, 2-117, 3-199.

Bowling: Rabada 20-5-51-0, Ngidi 17-4-45-3, Jansen 17-4-61-0, Mulder 18-3-49-0, Maharaj 18-2-58-0.

