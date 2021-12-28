STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN restrict Chhattisgarh to 221

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 221 in 83 ovs (Mayank Yadav 46, Mayank Verma 46, B Aaditya 5/62) vs Tamil Nadu 17/0 in 5 ovs.

Published: 28th December 2021 04:25 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Left-arm spinner B Aaditya’s second successive five-wicket haul (5/62) enabled Tamil Nadu to restrict Chhattisgarh to 221 in 83 overs on the opening day of the BCCI Cooch Behar (Under-19) trophy Elite ‘C’ group match being played at Kholvad Gymkhana grounds, Surat.

Two gold medals for Kavya
Chennai’s Kavya Gopal clinched two golds (individual and team) at the Junior National Equestrian Championship held in Mumbai.   

Gurunanank prevail
Gurunanak defeated John Memorial 25-14, 25-14 in straight sets in the SNJ group-Chennai district ‘B’ division volleyball league championship organised by Chennai District Volleyball Association.

Results: Men: Gurunanak bt John Memorial 25-14, 25-14; Hindustan IST bt North Chennai 25-20, 25-19; ESIC bt St Peter’s Academy 25-10, 25-11; SDAT SHE bt Hindustan IST Lion 25-22, 25-18; Chennai City Police bt Chennai Friends 25-15, 25-19; SRM Academy bt Vijay Friends 25-13, 25-14; ICF bt Virugambakkam Police Boys 25-15, 25-8; Mini Sports bt John Memorial 25-7, 25-12; Sacred Heart Friends bt AKC Foundation 25-12, 25-13.

Gokul shines
Riding on S Gokul’s 5 for 27, Jaya Education group RC hammered Parthasarathy MCC by five wickets in a third division game of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league. 

Brief scores: III Division: Parthasarathy MCC 93 (Gokul 5/27) lost to Jaya Education Group RC 99/5 ( Prasath 33 n.o, Prabhu 33 n.o).

Big win for Kovalan CC
G Vijayan (4/8) and M Saravanan (3/9) guided Kovalam CC to beat Maduranthakam CC by 78 runs in a second division match of Chengalpattu DCA league. Chasing 115, Maduranthakam were all out for 36.
Brief scores: II Division: Triune CC 151/9 (Kothandaraman 39, Namazi 4/35) bt Thiruporur CC 123/8 (Sathyan 3/23) Kovalam CC 114 (Dinesh 33, Shyam 6/35) bt Maduranthakam CC 36 (Vijayan  4/8 4/8, Saravanan 3/9).

Honouring Champs
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (R) congratulated the rifle category medal winners— Narmada Nithin, Karthik Sabari Raj, Rahul, Amar Chakravarty Kishore, Tanish Milind Salunkhe—from 64th national shooting championship at the Secretariat on Monday

