STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

U-19 Asia Cup: India to play Bangladesh in semis, Pakistan to take on Sri Lanka

The final group match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was called off after two officials tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday

Published: 28th December 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

stumps

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

SHARJAH: India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the semifinals of the U-19 Asia Cup after the group-deciding match involving the latter team and Sri Lanka was called off after two officials tested positive for COVID-19 here on Tuesday.

The semifinal will be played on Thursday.

As many as 32.4 overs were already bowled before the final Group B match of the tournament was cancelled following COVID-19 positive results of two officials.

"Asian Cricket Council and Emirates Cricket Board can confirm that the final Group B match of ACC Under 19 Asia Cup scheduled for play today has been called off," Asian Cricket Council said in a statement.

"It is confirmed that two officials have tested positive for COVID-19. The officials are currently safe and being treated in accordance with tournament protocols. All personnel associated with this match are undergoing testing protocols and isolating until results are returned."

Sent into bat, Ariful Islam (19) and Md Fahim (27) were at the crease with Bangladesh at 130 for 4 in 32.4 overs when the match was called off.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had already qualified for the semifinals and the match was to decide the group winner and runners-up.

Due to its superior run rate, Bangladesh finished at the top and will meet India in their semifinal on December 30.

In the other semifinal, Sri Lanka will clash with Pakistan.

India are the most successful team having won the title four times -- 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

India have also been runners-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
U-19 Asia Cup
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp