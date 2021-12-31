STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Quinton de Kock announces retirement from Test cricket

De Kock is only 29 and it is believed that he will continue playing in the white-ball formats for the Proteas.

Published: 31st December 2021 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Quinton de Kock

South Africa's Quinton de Kock. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

South Africa's star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock on Thursday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, said the country's apex body, CSA, hours after the team's defeat in the first Test against India.

A former Test captain, De Kock is only 29 and it is believed that he will continue playing in the white-ball formats for the Proteas, with a lot of focus on franchise-based T20 leagues.

"De Kock has cited his intentions to spend more time with his growing family for the timing and reason for his relatively early retirement from the format. He and his wife, Sasha, are anticipating the imminent birth of their first-born child in the coming days," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement.

On his part, the player said that it wasn't an easy decision.

"This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that," De Kock said.

"My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives."

De Kock made his Proteas Test debut against Australia in Gqeberha in 2014.

In 54 matches, he scored 3300 runs with the highest score of 141 not out, at an average of 38.82 and strike rate of 70.93.

He has six centuries and 22 half-centuries under his belt along with 232 dismissals, which includes 221 catches and 11 stumpings.

De Kock has also taken the third-most number of catches in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship -- 48 in 11 matches (47 catches and 1 stumping) and has a personal best of six dismissals in an innings, against England in Centurion in 2019.

South Africa lost the opening Test to India by 113 runs in Centurion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Quinton de Kock South Africa cricket Test cricket Proteas
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp