Rupa Gurunath steps down as president of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association

According to reliable sources, Rupa is understood to be firm on her decision as she wants to focus on her business and personal commitments.

Published: 31st December 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president Rupa Gurunath

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president Rupa Gurunath (Photo | EPS)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will have a new chief in 2022 following Rupa Gurunath's decision to step down as president with immediate effect. Rupa, who took over in September 2019, was the only woman to be a head of a BCCI state unit and her resignation doesn't come as a total surprise as she was even reluctant to take up the post in first place. 

As per its constitution, the TNCA has to elect a new president with in 45 days by calling for a special general meeting (SGM) and the way forward will be known only in the first of week of January. It is understood that Rupa announced her decision to step aside as early as mid-December, and efforts were made to convince her to continue in the role.

However, according to reliable sources, she is understood to be firm on her decision as she wants to focus on her business and personal commitments. Rupa is also a whole-time director at India Cements.

Right through her two-year tenure, Rupa has largely remained in the background, with TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy representing the association in BCCI meetings. "It has been my pleasure and a true honour to have served as president of one of the most prestigious Cricket Associations of the country. I take this opportunity to thank all the apex Council members, players, staff, members of TNCA from city and districts, friends and family for their support during my tenure," the 47-year-old said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the BCCI's ombudsman had found Rupa to be in conflict of interest because of her role in India Cements, which has close ties with Chennai Super Kings. However, officials in TNCA said that issue had no role in her resignation. 

The association will now begin the search for a new chief with an informal meet set to happen in the first week of January. If the TNCA is not able to find a candidate from the city, then it may look at ones from the districts.

Though Rupa has stepped aside, N Srinivasan, who was the association president from 2002 to 2019, still has control over the state unit and will play a big role in deciding Rupa’s successor.

