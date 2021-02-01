STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia coach Justin Langer won't 'ignore' reports criticising his coaching style

Langer denied micro-managing Australian bowlers saying that he never attends bowlers' meetings or talks about the stats with them.

Published: 01st February 2021 02:49 PM

Australia coach Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Australia head coach Justin Langer said he cannot "ignore" the reports that the senior cricketers in the camp were frustrated with his coaching style and said it is a "wake-up call" and added that this criticism will be a great gift in a few weeks or months.

Australia's disappointing show against India in the Test series has seen many spots come under the scanner and according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, senior players find former all-rounder and assistant coach Andrew McDonald more approachable than Langer.

"I'm not going to ignore this, of course, and absolutely it is a wake-up call. Whenever I finish this coaching career I hope I'm still calling myself a novice coach...I'll see this criticism as a great gift in a few weeks or months," ESPNcricinfo quoted Langer as saying.

"My greatest mentors in life are the people who told me the truth and were toughest on me, and I've always needed that honest feedback. I might not enjoy it at the time, but it is so, so valuable," he added.

The Sydney Morning Herald cited sources saying that some senior cricketers are annoyed with Langer's micro-management within the Australian camp. Questions have also been raised on his interaction with the bowlers.

But Langer denied micro-managing Australian bowlers saying that he never attends bowlers' meetings or talks about the stats with them.

"Leadership isn't a popularity contest. If players just want someone to tickle their stomachs all the time then I'm not doing my job," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Langer as saying.

"It's actually the opposite of what happens. I never talk about statistics to the bowlers, ever. I don't go to any of the bowlers' meetings. That's what the bowlers' coach is meant to be doing," he added.

After losing the four-match Test series 2-1 against India, Langer had credited the visiting side saying that nothing can be taken for granted and one should not ever underestimate the Indian cricket team.

The Cricket Australia Board are due to meet on Friday for the first time since the end of the series loss to India. 

