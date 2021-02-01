Chepauk gets nod to allow fans at 50 per cent capacity for second Test against England

Venkata Krishna B By

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Monday received permission from the BCCI to host the second Test between India and England starting on February 13 with 50 per cent crowd capacity.

It will be the first international match in the country to welcome fans into the stadium since the pandemic.

After the TNCA requested the BCCI to allow fans citing a new directive from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Indian cricket board after consultation with the England and Wales Cricket Board formally approved it on Monday afternoon.

The TNCA has been told to make necessary arrangements for the second Test and will have to adhere to all the protocols laid by the Tamil Nadu government.

A TNCA official said ticket sales will start soon. "We have received confirmation from the BCCI that we can allow fans from the second Test. However, member clubs and media will be allowed from the first Test itself," TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy told The New Indian Express.