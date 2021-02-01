STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Chepauk gets nod to allow fans at 50 per cent capacity for second Test against England

"However, member clubs and media will be allowed from the first Test itself," TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy told The New Indian Express

Published: 01st February 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Chepauk Stadium

Chennai's Chepauk Stadium (Photo | EPS)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Monday received permission from the BCCI to host the second Test between India and England starting on February 13 with 50 per cent crowd capacity.

It will be the first international match in the country to welcome fans into the stadium since the pandemic.

After the TNCA requested the BCCI to allow fans citing a new directive from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Indian cricket board after consultation with the England and Wales Cricket Board formally approved it on Monday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Chepauk gets ready to host back-to-back Tests as international cricket returns to India

The TNCA has been told to make necessary arrangements for the second Test and will have to adhere to all the protocols laid by the Tamil Nadu government.

A TNCA official said ticket sales will start soon. "We have received confirmation from the BCCI that we can allow fans from the second Test. However, member clubs and media will be allowed from the first Test itself," TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy told The New Indian Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Chepauk India vs England
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp