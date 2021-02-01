STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Dinesh Karthik says Tamil Nadu cricket is in good health

Dinesh Karthik says he wants to take Tamil Nadu cricket forward and develop talent while still hoping to play for India again.

Published: 01st February 2021 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik

Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Former India player and Tamil Nadu captain's longevity came to the fore again as he led Tamil Nadu to their second Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament title on Sunday, fourteen years after he led them to the inaugural title in 2006-07.

Tamil Nadu beat Punjab in the 2006-07 final and on Sunday hammered Baroda by seven wickets. They had lost the final last year to Karnataka.

Karthik, now the senior statesman, says he wants to take Tamil Nadu cricket forward and develop talent while still hoping to play for India again.

"You understand your cricket over a period of time, I am very keen on taking our state cricket forward and playing for the country is always on my mind," he said after the match.

Karthik said last year's loss in the final hurt but to see players from that squad make the Indian team makes him proud.

"It really hurt us last year. We played really good cricket and we have been pretty consistent throughout. Just the fact that there are players like Natarajan and Washington Sundar in the Indian team... those guys were around last year playing this tournament for us. Just to see those guys go there... I am sure there'll be few more going from here," he added.

"There have been so many good performances through the season. We are able to produce cricketers to play for the country, that's always a sign of a team doing well," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Karthik Tamil Nadu Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp