Team Abu Dhabi beats Pune Devils to register first win in T10 league

Overton accelerated the run chase when it was most needed and helped Team Abu Dhabi record its first victory of the season with nine balls to spare.

Published: 01st February 2021 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Abu Dhabi defeated Pune Devils

Abu Dhabi's Jamie Overton scores a boundary against Pune Devils. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Team Abu Dhabi defeated Pune Devils by five wickets to register its first win in the Abu Dhabi T10 league here on Sunday. Jamie Overton cracked a quick unbeaten 38 runs off just 11 balls, studded with four boundaries and three sixes, to snatch the match away from Pune Devils at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Overton accelerated the run chase when it was most needed and helped Team Abu Dhabi record its first victory of the season with nine balls to spare.

Pune looked like sailing towards another victory after their opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls with five boundaries and five sixes and had helped his team post an impressive 129 for four in 10 overs after being sent into bat.

Chasing the target, West Indian Chris Gayle (9) and Ireland's Paul Stirling (23) stitched 34 runs for the opening stand before Team Abu Dhabi lost wickets in intervals, which includes Joe Clarke (29), skipper Luke Wright (6) and Ben Duckett (20).

But Overton had other plans and in the company of Afghanista's Najibullah Zadran (1 not out) added an unbeaten 40 runs for the sixth wicket to seal the win for Team Abu Dhabi.

