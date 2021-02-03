Sachin Tendulkar takes potshot at international celebs, says external forces can be spectators but not participants

By Online Desk

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took an indirect potshot at international celebrities after many of them tweeted in support of the ongoing farmers' protest in India and questioned the Narendra Modi government.

Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter wrote, "India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda."

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

His tweet comes hours after many international celebrities including the likes of Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Mia Khalifa tweeted in support of the protesting farmers.

Rihanna on Twitter shared a CNN article and wrote, "Why aren’t we talking about this?".

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg had also extended her support to the farmers protesting along the borders of New Delhi against the three farm laws saying that she stands in solidarity with them.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Lebanese-American media personality and former adult star Mia Khalifa was another celeb who tweeted in support of the protest.

Mia Khalifa questioned the internet shutdown around New Delhi.

She wrote, "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest."

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Apart from Thunberg and Mia, UK Member of Parliament Claudia Webbe also expressed her solidarity.

"Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward," she wrote while sharing a screenshot of Rihanna's tweet.

Author and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena too showed her support on social media.

She wrote on Twitter, "It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault."

"This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," she added.

Harris wrote further, "Militant nationalism is just as potent a force in US politics as it is in India or anyplace else. It can only be stopped if people wake up to the reality that FASCIST DICTATORS aren't going anywhere."

US House Representative Jim Costa also called the ongoing unrest "troubling" and added that the situation is being closely monitored.

"As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I am closely monitoring the situation. The right to peaceful protest must always be respected. #FarmersProtest," Costa wrote.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in several districts of the state till 5 pm on February 3.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With Inputs From ANI)