STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara move down; England captain Joe Root goes to third

England captain Joe Root's match-winning 218 in the first Test has helped him advance two places to third position. He has overtaken Kohli in the process.

Published: 10th February 2021 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: India's Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have moved down by a spot while Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah have moved upwards in the respective ICC Test rankings which got updated after the culmination of the first Test which England won by 227 runs on Tuesday.

Kohli, who returned with scores of 11 and 72 in the first Test, is now placed at the fifth spot while Pujara - having accumulated a total of 88 runs across two innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium - is now placed at the seventh spot.

In the list of bowlers, Ashwin and Bumrah are placed at the seventh and eight positions respectively.

England captain Joe Root's match-winning 218 in the first Test has helped him advance two places to third position. He has overtaken Kohli in the process.

Root, who helped his team to a memorable win in Chennai that kept England in contention for the ICC World Test Championship final, has reached 883 rating points, his highest since September 2017, after a fabulous run in the sub-continent has seen him accumulate 684 runs in three Tests, two of which were in Sri Lanka.

Ahead of Kohli for the first time since November 2017, the England skipper is now 36 points behind top-ranked Kane Williamson and trails Steve Smith by only eight points. With Marnus Labuschagne also in the mix, competition for the top five slots is intense with all of them above 850 rating points.

For India, Rishabh Pant's knock of 91 in the first innings has helped him become the first full-time wicketkeeper from his country to reach 700 rating points as he retained 13th position among batsmen.

Shubman Gill has progressed seven places to 40th position while all-rounder Washington Sundar is at the 81st spot after moving up two slots. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem too has gained two places to reach 85th position among bowlers.

The second Test, also in Chennai, will begin from Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli ICC Test rankings Cheteshwar Pujara Ravichandran Ashwin Jasprit Bumrah Joe Root
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp