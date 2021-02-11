STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Rishabh Pant a class player, knows when to attack, says Australia pacer Pat Cummins

Cummins was also involved in a key battle against Cheteshwar Pujara throughout the series and the pacer hailed the batsman "brick wall."

Published: 11th February 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Australia pacer Pat Cummins has hailed wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, stating that he is as a class player, who knows his game really well.

The pacer also said that the Australian side would have their plans ready for Pant when India and Australia lock horns again. Pant had played a match-winning knock of 89 runs to help the visitors breach the Gabba Fortress in January and this helped India win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pant had also played a knock of 97 runs in the Sydney Test, but once he got dismissed, India decided to shut shop and as a result, the third Test ended as a draw. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been in a rich vein of form as he recently scored 91 runs in the first innings of the first Test against England, however, India went on to lose that Test by 227 runs.

"It is kind of a flip of the coin, because while Pujara was there, the game was not moving too quickly, but you know once Rishabh walks in, it is going to start moving quickly either way. It is one of those exciting times, I find, where you hope it works in your favour, but if it does not, it is going to be a bit of fun for the next hour or so, either way. He is a class player, he takes the game on and to the outside, it might look like it is quite slapdash, but he knows his game really well, he knows when to attack and what his scoring areas are, so before the next series, we will need to spend a bit of time on that," Cummins told ESPNcricinfo's 'The Cricket Monthly'.

India had lost the first Test against Australia in Adelaide by eight wickets and after that skipper, Virat Kohli also returned home after being granted paternity leave. However, the visitors turned their fortunes around under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane and they went on to win matches at Melbourne and Brisbane, while the Test at Sydney ended in a draw.

Cummins was involved in a key battle against Cheteshwar Pujara throughout the series and the pacer hailed the batsman "brick wall."

"My initial thought was that he was the brick wall, so once we opened up his end, I thought that still made all three results in the game possible, winning, losing, or a draw. But it was satisfying too: before the series, once we knew Virat Kohli was going to miss the last three Tests, Pujara was the big wicket for me. He was the deciding factor in the series a couple of years earlier - he was their rock in the middle order - and I felt a big part of the series battle would be played out against him," said Cummins.

Cummins dismissed Pujara five times in eight innings while the Indian batsman scored 271 runs in the four-match series. The Australian speedster, on the other hand, was named as the Player of the Series as he took 21 wickets.

"After the first two games, in some ways, I thought he might have had to adapt to try to take the game on a little bit more and put pressure back on the bowlers. But if anything, he went the other way. He went, "No, I know my game so well, I am going to just bat and bat and scoring will take care of itself" - whether it is down the other end or later in his innings," said Cummins.

"Maybe we set some tighter fields than we did a couple of years ago, but I felt like a lot of the time he was there just to face out the tough spells, bat and bat and bat, and in some ways selflessly take some overs out of the bowlers and the ball, with the hope that the lower middle order can cash in even if he doesn't," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pat Cummins Rishabh Pant Australia India
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp