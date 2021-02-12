STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Fans disregard Covid norms outside MA Chidambaram Stadium while redeeming online tickets

Fans, scores of them without masks, formed serpentine queues next to the booths to take their physical tickets needed to enter the stadium for the Test, beginning on Saturday.

Published: 12th February 2021 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

India's Ashwin and Virat Kholi celebrate the dismissal of England's Rory Burns during the 4th day of the first test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. 

India's Ashwin and Virat Kholi celebrate the dismissal of England's Rory Burns during the 4th day of the first test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nothing can deter cricket fans in India from getting a glimpse of their favourite stars. Not even Covid. All coronavirus protocols went for a toss during the redemption of online tickets for the second Test.

Fans, scores of them without masks, formed serpentine queues next to the booths to take their physical tickets needed to enter the stadium for the Test, beginning on Saturday.

The queues snaking into arterial roads next to the Chepauk stadium did not observe mandatory social distancing protocols as seen in the picture, even though it was one of the conditions mentioned in the e-mail ID for claiming the physical copy of tickets.

"Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing are mandatory during the visit for the redemption of tickets," one of the guidelines stated.

Another, in block letters, said: "NO MASK, NO TICKETS." Because most people who had purchased the e-tickets descended on the venue all at once, social distancing seemed not possible.

The chaos — several fans this daily spoke to said they were standing in the queue for several hours — was because scores of them thought tickets could only be redeemed on Thursday. "People did not understand it properly," said RS Ramasaamy, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary.

"We said that tickets can be redeemed from February 11 for the second Test. We never said it can be only on the 11th. That's why there was an issue today (Thursday). People swamped, everybody wanted to collect it today itself. We thought they will come in batches and not rush like this."

One of the fans said: "Even if they open the booths to get our tickets tomorrow (Friday) or on matchdays, I don't want to take that chance. What if they tell us tickets are no longer available?"

To ensure there is no overcrowding for redemption of tickets on Friday, TNCA even sent out a press release late on Thursday: "This is to confirm that redemption of online tickets will be done from 8.00 am to 11.00 pm on 12.02.2021 (Friday) at Booth No. 6 & 8 located at Victoria Hostel Road for 'C, D, E & F' Stands, at Wallajah Road near Gate 11 & 12 for 'I, J, K & H' Stands'. "On all matchdays, online tickets can be redeemed between 8.00 am and 6.00 pm."

Many of the fans couldn't comprehend why they were asked to acquire a physical copy of tickets. The explanation is simple. It is done to make sure people don't misuse tickets. Anybody with an online printout can enter the stadium.

By handing over the tickets physically after verifying ID-proof, TNCA will be able to keep track of the head count. The second Test marks the return of fans to elite level sport in India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Cricket First test
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp