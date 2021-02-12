STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Finding the right pitch

Rahane plays down talk of his indifferent batting form, backs team to come good in the second Test starting today.

Published: 12th February 2021 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: One thing this Indian team doesn't do is over-analyse. They didn't go down that hole after the 36 all out at Adelaide. So it's no surprise to note that they haven't strayed into that territory after that loss against England in the first Test here.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane admitted as much in the pre-match press conference. "Regrouping is addressing concerns but not tending to over-think. At times when you lose, you tend to delve deep into the reasons and that brings in negativity and it's not your fault but you still start blaming yourself. What happened in the last Test, we need to accept. We need to move on."

One more loss, India would be staring down the barrel. The famed MA Chidambaram square has been the point of discussion so far and will be in focus for the next five days if the game goes to the wire. Move on is something they did well post that Adelaide defeat. But they haven't been in this situation at home a lot of times.

Under the pump at home after losing the first game of a series: it's only happened thrice since the beginning of 2010.

Rahane himself did well to move on to the post that Adelaide debacle. As a stand-in captain in Melbourne, he scored a match-winning 100. But one reason why India lost that first Test was a lack of runs from the middle-order.

The main weak-link in that middle-order in the first Test was Rahane's 1 and 0. In fact, apart from his Melbourne ton, he's had a long run of indifferent form. Sample these numbers: 0, 1, 24, 37, 4, 22, 27 n.o, 112, 0, 42, 9, 7, 29, 46 (recent innings first).

From the beginning of 2020, he has scored only 360 runs in 14 innings at an average of 27.69.

Those numbers do not inspire. However, when the Mumbaikar was about his string of low scores, he went on the offensive. "We are playing at home after two years. Our last home series was against South Africa. If you take (the scores of that series) out, you will find something over there," he said.

It's true, he did score runs against South Africa (115, 59, 27 n.o, 15) and Bangladesh (51 and 86) but when you are playing for an elite team, you cannot look at performances more than 15 years ago. "It's all about the team and not the individual and my focus is how I can contribute to the team. If you take out the last 10-15 Test matches, you will see some runs over there. I don't need to think about what's happening on the outside," he added.

Even if Rahane's place in the team is secure, he knows he has to become more consistent. Another reason why the team failed in the first Test was weak support spinners.

That could change this Test if Axar Patel makes his debut. "Everyone is in the mix. The good thing is Axar is fit and I am not going to tell you who is going to play tomorrow. See all our spinners are really good and given a chance they will all do really well."

Kuldeep Yadav is expected to play in place of Washington Sundar. "If you see the first two days (first Test), there was nothing for our spinners and fast bowlers. Considering we bowled 190 overs and they scored 578 runs, I thought we really bowled well. There was nothing on that wicket. If you see second innings, all our spinners, especially (Ravichandran) Ashwin, bowled really well. We are not too concerned about how our spinners are bowling and I am sure we will come out with a plan," he added.

If that plan works, then there could be a different result.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
First test India cricket Ind vs Eng test
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp