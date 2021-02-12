STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan agrees to play extra T20 match in South Africa

The second ODI is at Johannesburg on April 4, followed by the third game at Pretoria on April 7.

Published: 12th February 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan vs South Africa

Pakistan's Usman Qadir (C) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the first T20 match vs South Africa. (Photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's limited-overs tour to South Africa in April will include an extra Twenty20 game. The tour now comprises four T20s and three one-day internationals, starting with the first ODI at Pretoria on April 2.

The second ODI is at Johannesburg on April 4, followed by the third game at Pretoria on April 7. The ODI series is part of the ICC's Cricket World Cup Super League. The tour was originally scheduled for last October but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'Pakistan have proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I'm sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld. We are grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for agreeing to our request within a short period of time to increase the length of the trip by adding in a fourth T20, which will give us some much-needed additional international content," Graeme Smith, Cricket South Africa's director for cricket, said Friday.

Zakir Khan, PCB's international cricket director, said on Pakistan was happy to help. "We are delighted to help assist our fellow member in these challenging times. We all have a collective responsibility to look after the game and its welfare together as ICC members," Khan said.

Johannesburg will host the first and second T20s on April 10 and 12, followed by the remaining two T20s at Pretoria on April 14 and 16. After the series, Pakistan departs for Zimbabwe to play two test matches and three T20s.

South Africa is presently playing a three-match Twenty20 series in Pakistan which ends on Sunday. Pakistan won the preceding test series 2-0 for its first test series win against the Proteas in the last 18 years.

