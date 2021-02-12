STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pradeep Sangwan to lead Delhi in Vijay Hazare trophy, Shikhar Dhawan also in squad

Although Dhawan was also included in the 22-member squad, the reason behind not naming the left-handed batsman as skipper is that he is expected to be unavailable after the first week.

Published: 12th February 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Pradeep Sangwan

Pradeep Sangwan (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Left-arm seamer Pradeep Sangwan was on Friday appointed captain of the Delhi team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy national 50-over championships ahead of India opener and senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

Although Dhawan was also included in the 22-member squad, the reason behind not naming the left-handed batsman as skipper is that he is expected to be unavailable after the first week of the tournament, starting on February 20, due to national commitment.

Dhawan is expected to be a part of India's limited overs squad which will take on England in five T20Is and three ODIs, starting March 12. Himmat Singh has been named as Sangwan's deputy by the Delhi and District Cricket Association's Selection Committee chaired by Ashu Dani.

The squad boasts of regulars like Manjot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey, Nitin Rana, Unmukt Chand and Jonty Sidhu, among others.

Squad:

Pradeep Sangwan (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh (vice-captain), Unmukt Chand, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Lakshay Thareja (wk), Hiten Dalal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Simarjeet Singh, Shivhank Vashisth, Shivam Sharma, Vision Panchal, Kulwant Khej Roliya, Tejas Baroka.

Coach: Rajkumar Sharma

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Hazare Trophy Pradeep Sangwan Shikhar Dhawan Delhi cricket team
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp