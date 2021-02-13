STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Controversy over third umpire decision, England's DRS reinstated during second test match against India

England were left frustrated and their captain Joe Root miffed after a blunder by third umpire Anil Chaudhary denied them the wicket of India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and a DRS review.

A DRS referral was restored to England after an error by the third umpire on the opening day of the second Test against India

By PTI

CHENNAI: A Decision Review System (DRS) referral was on Saturday restored to England after an error by the third umpire on the opening day of the second Test against India here.

However, a few moments after it became clear that Chaudhary had erred, England's review was reinstated.

The incident took place in the 75th over of the day when a Jack Leach delivery brushed Rahane's gloves on the way to the forward short-leg fielder Ollie Pope.

As England appealed for a catch off the gloves, it was turned down by the on-field umpire before Chaudhary, failing to read the correct passage of play, also rejected the review thinking that the ball had landed outside the leg-stump and that the visitors had appealed for an LBW.

However, the visitors appeared to clarify that they were appealing for a catch off the glove and not the bat.

Seeing the replays on the big screen, Root was left unimpressed and the skipper also raised the matter with the on-field umpires.

Chaudhary turned down that also as England lost a review.

The review was later restored to England as per ICC playing conditions.

As per 3.6.8 of the ICC's playing conditions: A Player Review categorised as 'Unsuccessful' may be reinstated by the ICC Match Referee at his/her sole discretion (if appropriate after consultation with the ICC Technical Official and/or the television broadcast director) if the Player Review could not properly be concluded due to a failure of the technology.

Rahane, though, was dismissed six balls later, bowled by Moeen Ali for 67.

There was also some issue over a stumping attempt by Ben Foakes against Rohit Sharma when he appeared to drag his backfoot to a Leach delivery.

Though TV replays showed Rohit's backfoot to be on the line, the third umpire reckoned some part of it was behind the line and ruled him not out.

