STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) announced its squad for the national ODI championship, beginning February 20, on its Twitter handle.

Published: 13th February 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Superkings. (Photo | IPL)

Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Superkings. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

PUNE: Young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead a 20-member Maharashtra squad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, the state's cricket association said on Saturday.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) announced its squad for the national ODI championship, beginning February 20, on its Twitter handle.

The 24-year-old Rurutaj, an upcoming opener, had grabbed the attention in last year's Indian Premier League (IPL), when he starred for the Chennai Super Kings.

Besides Ruturaj, the batting department comprises the experienced Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, Ankeet Bawane, Naushad Shaikh, while Nikhil Naik and Vishant More have been named as the two stumpers.

The bowling attack will include slow-left arm orthodox spinners Satyajeet Bachhav, Jagdish Zope, pacers Ashay Palkar, Manoj Ingle, Pradeep Dadhe and left-arm speedster Mukesh Choudhary.

Maharashtra are placed in Elite Group D for the tournament along with Delhi, Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Pondicherry and will be playing their matches in Jaipur.

Their campaign starts against Himachal Pradesh on February 21.

Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Ankeet Bawane, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Vishant More (WK), Satyajeet Bachhav, Ashay Palkar, Taranjeet Singh Dhillon, Shamshuzma Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingle, Rajyavardhan Hangargekar, Jagdish Zope, Yash Nahar, Yash Kshirsagar, Ranjeet Nikam.

Head coach: Santosh Jedhe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ruturaj Gaikwad Vijay Hazare Trophy
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp