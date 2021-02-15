STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ind vs Eng second Test: Ashwin puts on masterclass with 106, India set England 482-run target

For the visitors, senior spinner Moeen Ali registered impressive figures of 4/98, while Jake Leach picked up 4/100.

Published: 15th February 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian player Ashwin celebrates after scoring hundred during the 3rd day of second cricket test against England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday. (Photo | BCCI/Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Ravichandran Ashwin added a magnificent fifth Test hundred to his 29th five-wicket haul as India set England an imposing target of 482 in the second Test here on Monday.

India were all out for 286 in their second innings on the third day of the match.

Enjoying a brilliant all-round outing on a surface that has tested the skill and temperament of the best of batsmen from both sides, seasoned off-spinner Ashwin showed how to do it with his excellent knock of 106 off 148 balls.

Captain Virat Kohli struck 62 off 149 balls and added 96 runs for the seventh wicket with Ashwin, helping India extend their overall lead after they were reduced to 106 for six at one stage.

While Kohli showed his class before falling to Moeen Ali for the second time in the game, Ashwin too displayed remarkable skills on a challenging surface to prop up the home team.

Kohli struck seven boundaries during his stay in the middle while Ashwin found the fence 14 times and cleared it once at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

For the visitors, senior spinner Moeen Ali registered impressive figures of 4/98, while Jake Leach picked up 4/100.

Brief Scores: England 1st Innings: 134 all out India: 329 and 286 all out in 86.5 overs (Virat Kohli 62, Ravichandran Ashwin 106; Moeen Ali 4/98, Jack Leach 4/100).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwin Virat Kohli India vs England Test series India vs England second Test Chennai
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp