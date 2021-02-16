STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England unveils squad for third Test; Pietersen shocked to see Moeen Ali return after one match

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who played a thrilling cameo in the second Test, will return home for a break.

Published: 16th February 2021 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

England all-rounder Moeen Ali (File | AP)

England all-rounder Moeen Ali (File | AP)

By ANI

NW DELHI: Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday was shocked to see Moeen Ali choosing to return home after playing just one Test against India in the ongoing four-match series.

"We played in 2005 on terrestrial TV and BEAT Aus. It changed the game of cricket in this country. Cricket goes back to terrestrial TV for this HUGE series and England don't pick their best team for it. Moeen Ali now going home after ONE Test. Wow," Pietersen tweeted.

Moeen played the second Test of the ongoing series against India. He managed to take eight wickets in the match and scored 43 runs in the second innings.

The visitors stumbled to a 317-run loss in the second Test, to bring the series level at 1-1.

The off-spinner had tested positive for Covid-19 when England toured Sri Lanka in January and he did not play any Tests there. He also did not feature in the first Test against India.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who played a thrilling cameo in the second Test, will return home for a break as England named a 17-strong squad for the third Test against India on Tuesday.

Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood join the squad having been rested for the first two Tests. The third Test will begin from February 24 and it will be a day-night affair in Ahmedabad.

"England Men have named a 17-strong squad for the third Test against India starting in Ahmedabad on Wednesday 24 February. Moeen Ali will return to England for a break while Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood join the squad having been rested for the first two Tests," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an official statement.

England squad for Third Test: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

India remains in contention to make the final of the ICC World Test Championship after completing an impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series.

The victory in Chennai on Tuesday has lifted India to the second position with 69.7 percentage points on the points table but they cannot afford to lose another match as they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the final of the maiden edition of the championship.

England, who led the table after winning the opening Test, has slipped to the fourth spot with 67.0 percentage points. They can still qualify, but for that, they must win both remaining matches of the series against India.

New Zealand has already qualified for the final while Australia can qualify ahead of India and England if the ongoing series is drawn or if England wins 2-1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England squad Moeen Ali Kevin Pietersen India vs England series third Test
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp