India's 317-run victory is more than a hammering, says Former England skipper Vaughan

Indian bowlers produced a sublime performance on day four as England only managed to score 164 runs in their second innings.

Published: 16th February 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former England captain Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

CHENNAI: After India secured a commanding win over England in the second Test, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said the hosts' 317-run victory is "more than a hammering."

India levelled the four-match Test series 1-1 against England after an emphatic win in the second Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Indian bowlers produced a sublime performance on day four as England only managed to score 164 runs in their second innings.

Axar Patel, who made his Test debut in the match, picked a five-wicket haul during England's second innings while Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav scalped three and two wickets respectively.

The highest partnership for England in the second innings was between Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad as the duo added 38 runs.

"The last partnership was 38, highest for England in the match !! 317 run victory is more than a hammering ... #INDvsENG !! Well played India ... Too much skill for England this week ...," Vaughan tweeted.

ALSO READ: India beat England by 317 runs to level series 1-1

The visitors resumed their second innings from the overnight score of 53/3, chasing a target of 482 runs set by the hosts.

England survived six overs before Ashwin struck with his first ball on day four. Ashwin fired the ball down the leg side on seeing Dan Lawrence step out and Rishabh Pant pulled off a brilliant stumping.

Ben Stokes then along with skipper Joe Root played some cautious shots to rebuild the innings. The partnership survived 12 overs till Ashwin dismissed the all-rounder, Stokes, in the 38th over. Stokes departed after scoring eight runs off 51 balls as England lost half their side for 90 runs.

Ollie Pope then stitched a 20-run stand with Root to take England over the 100-run mark before he was dismissed by Axar Patel. Kuldeep then got rid of Ben Foakes, reducing England to 116/7.

England suffered a major blow as skipper Root got out. Root (33) was caught at slip by Ajinkya Rahane off Axar Patel's delivery. Moeen Ali smashed three consecutive sixes off Axar Patel in the 52nd over. However, Kuldeep scalped Moeen, who scored 43 off just 18 balls, and with this, England's second innings came to an end.

Earlier, Ashwin's scintillating century helped India set England a target of 482 runs. Ashwin had played a knock of 106 runs before the hosts were bowled out for 286 in the final session of day three.

India vs England second Test Chennai Ashwin Michael Vaughan
