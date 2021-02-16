STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Name change: Adios Kings XI Punjab as IPL 14 to witness the entry of 'Punjab Kings'

In the tournament's 13-year history, they were runners-up once and achieved a third-place finish on another occasion.

Published: 16th February 2021 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 12:43 AM

Kings XI Punjab players celebrate the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2020 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Sunday Nov. 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kings XI Punjab will be called Punjab Kings from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, the franchise having opted for a change in name after giving it a long thought.

KXIP is one of the eight franchise teams to have competed in the last edition of the T20 league in the UAE.

"The team was planning to change the name for a long time and thought it should be done before this IPL. So it is not a sudden decision," a BCCI source told PTI on Monday.

The franchise, jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul, have failed to win an IPL title since the event's inaugural edition in 2008.

The next IPL is set to start in the second week of April, with the auction slated for Thursday.

