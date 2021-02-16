STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Soon after Chennai win, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hardik Pandya seen practising with pink ball

While Test specialist Pujara occasionally took on the spinners by going down the wicket, Pandya went for the big hits after some defensive play.

Published: 16th February 2021 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Cheteshwar Pujara and Hardik Pandya got down to working with the pink ball right after India's thumping win in the second Test against England here on Tuesday, preparing for the upcoming day/night game in earnest.

India's 317-run hammering of England meant they have restored parity after the loss in the series opener and the hosts would like to consolidate their position in the third Test, starting in Ahmedabad from February 24.

The two were seen batting inside the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

All-rounder Pandya, who has not played a Test since the one against England in 2018, batted against the likes of Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham and Shahbaz Nadeem, who were on stand-by for the first two matches.

While Test specialist Pujara occasionally took on the spinners by going down the wicket, Pandya went for the big hits after some defensive play.

Pujara made 21 and 7 in the two innings of the second Test.

They faced the pink ball for about 45 minutes with batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach R Sridhar keeping an eye on the two players.

Pandya also did a few laps of the ground.

Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test, bowled with the pink ball.

All-rounder Washington Sundar, who too missed the series-levelling victory, was also seen practicing with the coloured ball during a break at Chepauk.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cheteshwar Pujara Hardik Pandya Pink Ball Test India vs England England Test Series
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp