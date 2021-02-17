STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Gautam Gambhir reckons RCB will look for someone like Glenn Maxwell in IPL auction

Maxwell, known for his big-hitting in T20 cricket, is among 292 players that are up for grabs at the IPL auction to be held on Thursday.

Published: 17th February 2021 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Former India opener Gautam Gambhir reckons that Royal Challengers Bangalore will look for someone like Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell during Thursday's IPL auction to reduce pressure on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the batting department.

Maxwell, known for his big-hitting in T20 cricket, is among 292 players that are up for grabs at the IPL auction to be held on Thursday.

Probably, they (RCB) will look at someone like Glenn Maxwell because they need to take a lot of pressure out of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers," Gambhir said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected - Auction Special'.

He said looking at the combination Kohli would look to open batting though it was upto the management and captain himself."...yes, he (Kohli) is more suited to open batting.

And he will open with Devdutt Paddikal and then, you have AB de Villiers.

You want someone like an X-factor, like Maxwell, and at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where it's flat and small, so he can have that impact.

So, probably, they (RCB) will look at someone like Maxwell, said Gambhir.

According to the 39-year-old Gambhir, RCB will also look for some quality players.

They would need some quality players because they have let go of some quality players  Moeen Ali and Umesh Yadav for example.

There are not many fast bowlers going around in the Indian circuit at the moment.

"You've got Navdeep Saini who is young, you've got someone like Mohammed Siraj, he can go hot and cold in T20 cricket, so probably releasing Umesh Yadav was the big surprise, added Gambhir.

Gambhir felt that Kings XI Punjab, who will be now called Punjab Kings, can go for the likes of Umesh Yadav, Kyle Jamieson and Chris Morris.

He said they will have to strengthen their Indian bowling.

they (Kings XI Punjab) might have to probably strengthen their Indian bowling because apart from Mohd Shami there is no one who could compliment him.

Probably Umesh Yadav will be a very good pick - Mohd Shami and Umesh Yadav bowling with a new ball; so, they can actually rotate their fast bowlers.

If you have got two Indian bowlers bowling with the new ball, it can actually open one gap for you from an overseas point of view.

"They can have someone like Chris Morris who can bowl well in the death as well, and at the same time Kyle Jamieson  so they can pick both of them, he added.

Former India speedster Ashish Nehra believes that Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan could be the most expensive player at the auction.

Another former India player Aakash Chopra picked Maxwell to be the most expensive buy in this mini auction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir Glenn Maxwell IPL auction
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp