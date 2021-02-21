STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rahul Tewatia's fifty in vain as Chandigarh pull off thrilling chase vs Haryana

Tewatia, who was named in the India T20I squad for the five-match series against England, clobbered six sixes and four fours.

Haryana cricket team

Representational image (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCIdomestic)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Rahul Tewatia celebrated his maiden India call-up with a 39-ball 73 but his effort went in vain as Chandigarh secured a thrilling three-wicket win over Haryana in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Group E opener here on Sunday.

Tewatia, who was named in the India T20I squad for the five-match series against England, clobbered six sixes and four fours. Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra led a stiff 300-run chase with a 120-ball 117 (9x4, 2x6) before Ankit Kaushik provided the finishes touches with his brisk 78 from 66 balls (4x4, 3x6).

Chandigarh completed the chase with three balls to spare. Earlier, Haryana got off to a solid start with a cracking 102 (125 balls; 11x1, 1x6) by Himanshu Rana and his 115-run opening stand with Arun Chaprana.

Chandigarh bowlers fought back to trigger a middle-order collapse before Haryana rode on Tewatia's strong finish to post a challenging 299/9 from their stipulated 50 overs. Tewatia, the explosive Rajasthan Royals left-hander, raced to his third List A fifty in 32 balls and then went berserk, scoring his next 22 runs off only six balls before getting dismissed by Jagjit Singh (3/36).

Having made a group stage exit in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, Bengal opened their campaign with a comprehensive 70-run win over Services at Eden Gardens. Middle-order batsman Kaif Ahmad hit a stellar 53-ball 75 (11x4, 2x6), while skipper Anustup Majumdar provided him fine support with a 61-ball 58, as Bengal piled 315/6 after putting in by Services.

The top-three, comprising Shreevats Goswami (28), Vivek Singh (39) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (39), too chipped in before the duo of Majumdar and Kaif took charge for a 92-run partnership. In reply, fifties from skipper Rajat Paliwal (90) and Pulkit Narang (53) were not enough as Bengal put Services under pressure with consistent wickets before bowling them out for 245 in 49.4 overs.

The pace trio of Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep, along with left-arm spinner Shabaz Ahmed, picked two wickets each.

Brief Scores:

At Eden Gardens: Bengal 315/6; 50 overs (Kaif Ahmed 75, Anustup Majumdar 58) beat Services Rajat Paliwal 90, Pulkit Narang

At JU Second Campus, Saltlake: Jammu & Kashmir 279/9; 50 overs (Shubham Khajuria 68, Vivrant Sharma 66, Abid Mushtaq 50 not out; Chetan Sakariya 3/64, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/50) lost to Saurashtra 283/7; 49.1 overs (Chirag Jani 93 not out, Aripit Vasavada 66, Vishvaraj Jadeja 48, Jadeja 40) by three wickets.

At 22 Yards, Salt Lake: Haryana 299/9; 50 overs (Himanshu Rana 102, Rahul Tewatia 73, Arun Chaprana 50; Jagjit Singh 3/36) lost to Chandigarh 300/7; 49.3 overs (Manan Vohra 117, Ankit Kaushik 78 not out, Shivam Bhambri 48) by three wickets.

Rahul Tewatia Haryana vs Chandigarh Vijay Hazare Trophy Manan Vohra Himanshu Rana
