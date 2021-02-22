STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NZ players have been overlooked for second-rate Australians in IPL, feels Simon Doull

Doull also said that it seems like the management of IPL teams just look at the performances of players in the Big Bash League (BBL) when choosing who to pick in their franchises.

Published: 22nd February 2021

The Dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull on Monday said that the Kiwis are overlooked for second-rate Australians when it comes to picking players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams.

"Not sure it matters @ashwinravi99 NZ players have continually been overlooked for second rate Australians in the IPL for years. Seems outside of IPL big bash is the only comp looked at.. #player #NZcricket," tweeted Doull.

Earlier in the day, seasoned India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showed his humorous side after New Zealand's Devon Conway played a sensational knock against Australia in the first T20I at the Hagley Oval.

New Zealand was reduced to 19/3 before Conway unleashed the beast within himself to hammer an unbeaten 99 off 59 balls and guided the hosts to 184/5.

The 29-year-old went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last week even though he had set the base price at INR 50 lakhs and Ashwin was quick to point out the funny side after the batsman played a quality knock.

"Devon Conway is just 4 days late, but what a knock," Ashwin tweeted.

In the IPL auction held last Thursday, the likes of Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Glenn Maxwell all fetched hefty bids. New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson was also bought by RCB for a whopping Rs 15 crore.

Conway played a stunning knock before Ish Sodhi spun a web over Australia to help New Zealand register an emphatic win in the first T20I on Monday. New Zealand thrashed Australia by 53 runs in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

If Conway starred with the bat for New Zealand, it was an all-round bowling performance from the hosts that saw them clinch the game. 

