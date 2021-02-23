STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCB to add new clauses in players' central contracts after Shakib's IPL request

Shakib will return to the IPL after his one-year ban from all forms of cricket after KKR bought him for Rs 3.2 crore during the recent players' auction.

Published: 23rd February 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHAKA: Premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's request seeking a longer stint in the IPL has left the Bangladesh Cricket Board "disappointed" and it has decided to add new clauses in the players' central contracts to avoid a similar situation in future.

Shakib's desire to play in the lucrative league in India at the expense of representing the national team in Tests against Sri Lanka in April has not gone down well with BCB president Nazmul Hassan.

Signing the annual contract with new clauses would ensure the players commit themselves to playing for Bangladesh.

"We will enter into a new contact with the players (for 2021)," Nazmul told reporters, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"It will be mentioned clearly who wants to play which format. They have to inform us. If they have any other engagement, they have to be clear about their availability. It is very open.

"Previously, it depended on individuals but now we are confirming it in writing, so that nobody can say that they haven't been allowed or we kept them forcefully."

Nazmul was speaking after a meeting with his board members at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium here.

The BCB chief had said it didn't make sense to stop Shakib from playing in the IPL after he had made his intention clear in a latter to the board recently.

"Couldn't we have stopped Shakib from going (to the IPL)? He may have played but we don't want that," Nazmul said.

"We want only those to play, who really love the game. We have tried to keep him interested. When Shakib had declined to play Tests three years ago, we made him the captain."

Shakib will return to the IPL after his one-year ban from all forms of cricket after Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for Rs 3.2 crore during the recent players' auction.

The 33-year-old has previously played for the Knight Riders between 2011 and 2017 and was a key member of their title-winning sides in 2012 and 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh IPL Kolkata Knight Riders
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp