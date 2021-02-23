STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi undergoes bypass surgery

The 74-year-old Bedi underwent the procedure 2-3 days back and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi

Former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi has undergone a bypass surgery at a city hospital a few days back after he complained of heart problems and he is recovering well. The 74-year-old Bedi underwent the procedure 2-3 days back and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon, according to a close confidant of the former India captain.

"As far as I know, he was having some heart issues and he underwent a bypass surgery 2-3 days back on the advice of the doctors. He is currently doing fine and recovering from the surgery and is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon," he told PTI.

Bedi, a premier left-arm orthodox spinner in his playing days, represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979, scalping 266 and seven wickets respectively.

In December last year, Bedi had protested against the Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) decision to name the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after its late ex president and former union minister Arun Jaitley.

He had threatened to take legal action against the DDCA if his name was not removed from a spectators' stand at the stadium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bishan Singh Bedi Bishan Singh Bedi surgery Bypass surgery
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp