It means nothing to me: Virat Kohli on possibly surpassing MS Dhoni's record of most Test wins at home

The India skipper pointed out how he had never focused on personal milestones. Kohli wants the same from the person who would next captain India in the future.

Published: 24th February 2021 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

India skipper Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Virat Kohli is only a win away from surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni's tally of most Test victories by an Indian captain at home, but for Kohli the record means nothing in front of the camaraderie he shares with Dhoni.

Both Dhoni and Kohli have successfully led India in 21 games at home and Kohli will have a chance to overtake the former skipper in the pink-ball Test against England which gets underway from Wednesday.

"That record (surpassing Dhoni in captaincy) means nothing to me. Records are looked at from an individual point of view and we don't play sport for those records," said Kohli on the eve of the third Test.

The India skipper pointed out how he had never focused on personal milestones. Kohli wants the same from the person who would next captain India in the future.

"Be it individual's record as a batsman or number of wins as captains, it is a responsibility given to me and I'm trying to do my best. This has always been the case and will remain the same, as long as I play the game. These are fickle things which look great from the outside compared to individuals but it doesn't matter to me," said Kohli.

"We (Kohli and Dhoni) share a great camaraderie, and mutual respect is something you hold really closely to your heart and I understand the importance and significance of that. I have a responsibility to keep Team India on top, and the same applies to someone who takes over after me," he added.

The four-match series between India and England currently stands level at 1-1. The two teams will now lock horns in the third Test at the Motera Stadium.

