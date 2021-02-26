STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi will host Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts: DDCA director 

The ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has witnessed compelling action as Mumbai had registered the highest score in the history of the tournament on Thursday

Published: 26th February 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 05:00 PM

Mumbai players pose with the trophy after beating Delhi in Vijay Hazare trophy final match. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi will be hosting the knockout matches of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Sanjay Bhardwaj confirmed on Friday.

Earlier, the BCCI had not revealed the venue for the knockouts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but now it has been revealed that Delhi would be hosting the games both at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the Palam Ground.

"Yes, Delhi would be hosting the knockout matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The matches will be played at the Kotla and in Palam," Bhardwaj told ANI.

As a result, Delhi will now host eight knockout games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy: one eliminator, four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and the final. The knockouts are set to begin from March 7. The final of the tournament would be played on March 14.

The ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has witnessed compelling action as Mumbai had registered the highest score in the history of the tournament on Thursday. Mumbai scored a mammoth 457/4 with Prithvi Shaw scoring 227 runs -- the highest ever individual score in the history of the tournament.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan of Jharkhand had scored 173 runs in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Vijay Hazare Trophy had begun from March 20 and the teams were divided into six groups. 

