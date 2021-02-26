STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka pacer Vinay Kumar announces retirement from all forms of cricket

The former Karnataka captain, who made his state debut in 2004, scalped 504 first-class, 225 List-A and 194 T20 wickets. Besides he also represented India in 31 ODIs, nine T20Is and a solitary Test.

Published: 26th February 2021

Vinay Kumar (File | PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Domestic stalwart and former India pacer Vinay Kumar hung up his boots from first class and international cricket on Friday. After making the announcement on Twitter, his phone has been ringing continuously with well wishers and colleagues wishing him the best for his future.

The 37-year-old took this decision after speaking to his wife and a few coaches. "I actually had this plan, so it is not something out of the blue. I was just waiting for the right time," he told The New Indian Express. However, it will be interesting to see his future plans. Though undecided, Vinay wants to give back to the game that gave him an identity and coaching seems to be one of the options.

"Frankly saying, I do not have any plans as such, but one thing is for sure that I will be involved with cricket for sure. The sport has given me so much and I would want to give it back. I am open to everything, and will wait for whatever opportunity comes my way. I am open to offers to coaching, guiding India and Karnataka youngsters and helping them in their cricketing career," Vinay said.

The former Karnataka captain, who made his state debut in 2004, scalped 504 first-class, 225 List-A and 194 T20 wickets. Besides he also represented India in 31 ODIs, nine T20Is and a solitary Test.

More importantly, he was one of the best new ball bowlers Karnataka produced and most often or not took early wickets. He will always be remembered as a team man and a captain who led from the front. The pacer always had his eyes on the bigger picture and also gave up his Karnataka playing days to represent Pondicherry as a guest player last season. He did so, to make room for youngsters ahead of the last domestic season.

The veteran's contribution to Karnataka cricket stands out, helping them win several trophies. The most significant being the double-treble, winning the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare and Irani Trophy for two successful seasons from 2013-2015 and he considers it to be one of the biggest highlights of his career.

"I have had some many wonderful memories like the hat-trick against Mumbai and many more like that. But, the treble season, winning back-to-back, if I had to choose, has to be the best memory for me. Winning such titles is always a great moment for any cricketer," he said.

He also featured in the IPL for Kochi Tuskers, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

