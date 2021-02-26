STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Umar Akmal to resume competitive cricket after CAS reduces his ban to 12 months

Umar was initially suspended from all cricket activities on February 20 last year for not reporting approaches made to him for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.

Published: 26th February 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal will be able to resume his cricket career after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) reduced his suspension to 12 months and imposed a fine of 42.50 lakh Pakistani Rupees on him for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code.

The CAS announced its decision in a consolidated order on the appeals filed by Umar and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Umar was initially suspended from all cricket activities on February 20 last year for not reporting approaches made to him for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.

On Friday, the PCB said that Umar will now be eligible to reintegrate into competitive cricket subject to deposits of fine, which adds up to Rs 19.

62 lakh in Indian currency, and undergoing the program of rehabilitation under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

Umar was banned for three years by PCB's Anti-Corruption Tribunal in April last year but he appealed the decision and an Independent Adjudicator, Justice (read) Fakhir Muhammad Khokar reduced the ban in late July to 18 months.

It was despite PCB's contention that the batsman had shown no remorse over his actions of not reporting a corruption approach.

The PCB then went to the CAS saying it was not satisfied with the length of the ban and it should remain three years or more while Umar also lodged an appeal with the CAS against the ban and fine asking it to be dismissed.

The CAS after holding a seven hour hearing via video link last December had reserved its judgement on Umar's appeal.

The CAS hearing was chaired by an adjudicator, who is based in England, and he reserved the verdict after listening to the lawyers of both parties.

According to the PCB, the CAS has also refused Umar's request, seeking return of his two mobile phones, which are in PCB's custody for some different investigation.

"The PCB once again urges and reminds all participants to abide by their duty and promptly report any approaches to the anti-corruption offices and help themselves as well as the anti-corruption unit effort to eliminate the anathema of fixing," the board said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Umar, who has played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20 Internationals since his Pakistan debut in 2009, has largely remained embroiled in major and minor controversies which have affected his international career in all formats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umar Akmal Court of Arbitration for Sports PCB CAS
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp