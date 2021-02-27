STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICF lose in TNCA second division league

Sir MCt M Old Boys Sports Association thrashed ICF Sports Association by nine wickets in a second division Plate group match of the TNCA league.

Published: 27th February 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

cricket bat and ball

 Sir M Ct M Old Boys Sports Association thrashed ICF Sports Association by nine wickets. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Sir M Ct M Old Boys Sports Association thrashed ICF Sports Association by nine wickets in a second division Plate group match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: ICF Sports Association 191 in 47.3 ovs lost to M Old Boys Sports Association 192/1 in 26.1 ovs. 

Carrom marathon
Carrom players Aswin and Mohanakrishnan, in an attempt to set a guinness world record, will be playing for more than 40 hours from Friday.

Chennai district bag title
Chennai district defeated Tirupur district 15-12, 15-11 to bag the boys title at the 18th junior state throwball championship  held at Sacred Heart MHSS.

Velammal triumph
Velammal defeated TAK Palaniswami HSS in the final at the Annai Violet inter-school U-19 basketball event. 

Navaneenth, Velavan in final
Squash players Navaneeth Prabhu and Velavan Senthilkumar reached the men’s finals of the TNSRA state closed championships on Friday. 

Semis: Boys: U-11: Shrrinith bt Jasper 11-1, 11-3, 11-3; Aryaan bt Udhay 11-6, 11-2, 11-2 . U-13: Darshil bt Lakshmana 11-4, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6; Lokesh bt Shrrinith 11-5, 11-7, 11-3. U-15: Arihant bt Darshil 11-2, 11-1, 11-4; Sandhesh bt Aakash 11-6, 12-10, 7-11, 11-3. U17: Kartikeyan bt Sandhesh 11-1, 6-11, 12-10, 11-9; Ashvin bt Parthiv 11-7, 11-7, 11-7. U19: Navaneeth bt Adhil 11-8, 11-3, 11-3; Shreemann bt Arihant 11-5, 12-10, 11-9. Girls: U11: Priyal bt Nitiyasree 12-10, 11-5, 11-9; Diva bt Krsejal 15-13, 11-6, 5-11, 11-4. U-13: Ananya bt Priya 8-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-3; Yaavnaa bt Sahana 11-8, 13-11, 11-6. U15: Khushboo bt Yaavnaa 11-3, 11-4, 11-3; Ananya bt Riya 10-12, 11-6, 11-9, 11-8. U17: Pooja bt Gitanjali 11-3, 11-3, 11-6; Akshaya bt Shameena 11-6, 12-10, 11-6. U19: Abhisheka bt Trina 12-10, 11-7, 11-3; Pooja bt Shameena 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 . Men: Navaneeth bt Kishore 11-5, 11-8, 11-8; Velavan bt Vaarish 11-2, 11-1, 11-2 . Women: Sunayna bt Abhisheka 11-7, 11-2, 11-5. Aparajitha bt Rathika 11-6, 11-2, 14-12 .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp