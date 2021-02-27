ICF lose in TNCA second division league

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sir M Ct M Old Boys Sports Association thrashed ICF Sports Association by nine wickets in a second division Plate group match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: ICF Sports Association 191 in 47.3 ovs lost to M Old Boys Sports Association 192/1 in 26.1 ovs.

Carrom marathon

Carrom players Aswin and Mohanakrishnan, in an attempt to set a guinness world record, will be playing for more than 40 hours from Friday.

Chennai district bag title

Chennai district defeated Tirupur district 15-12, 15-11 to bag the boys title at the 18th junior state throwball championship held at Sacred Heart MHSS.

Velammal triumph

Velammal defeated TAK Palaniswami HSS in the final at the Annai Violet inter-school U-19 basketball event.

Navaneenth, Velavan in final

Squash players Navaneeth Prabhu and Velavan Senthilkumar reached the men’s finals of the TNSRA state closed championships on Friday.

Semis: Boys: U-11: Shrrinith bt Jasper 11-1, 11-3, 11-3; Aryaan bt Udhay 11-6, 11-2, 11-2 . U-13: Darshil bt Lakshmana 11-4, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6; Lokesh bt Shrrinith 11-5, 11-7, 11-3. U-15: Arihant bt Darshil 11-2, 11-1, 11-4; Sandhesh bt Aakash 11-6, 12-10, 7-11, 11-3. U17: Kartikeyan bt Sandhesh 11-1, 6-11, 12-10, 11-9; Ashvin bt Parthiv 11-7, 11-7, 11-7. U19: Navaneeth bt Adhil 11-8, 11-3, 11-3; Shreemann bt Arihant 11-5, 12-10, 11-9. Girls: U11: Priyal bt Nitiyasree 12-10, 11-5, 11-9; Diva bt Krsejal 15-13, 11-6, 5-11, 11-4. U-13: Ananya bt Priya 8-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-3; Yaavnaa bt Sahana 11-8, 13-11, 11-6. U15: Khushboo bt Yaavnaa 11-3, 11-4, 11-3; Ananya bt Riya 10-12, 11-6, 11-9, 11-8. U17: Pooja bt Gitanjali 11-3, 11-3, 11-6; Akshaya bt Shameena 11-6, 12-10, 11-6. U19: Abhisheka bt Trina 12-10, 11-7, 11-3; Pooja bt Shameena 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 . Men: Navaneeth bt Kishore 11-5, 11-8, 11-8; Velavan bt Vaarish 11-2, 11-1, 11-2 . Women: Sunayna bt Abhisheka 11-7, 11-2, 11-5. Aparajitha bt Rathika 11-6, 11-2, 14-12 .