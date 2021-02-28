STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

It hurts: Justin Langer on emotional toll as Australia head coach

Justin Langer said that if any such issues had existed, the players or the coaching staff would have spoken to him personally.

Published: 28th February 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Australia head coach Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Australia head coach Justin Langer said that he was hurt by reports of players being unhappy with his methods and spoke of the emotional toll that comes with his role with the team.

Langer said that if any such issues had existed, the players or the coaching staff would have spoken to him personally.

"That's the killer. I've talked for years about honest conversations and the worst part about it all for me was it came out two weeks after the Test match," Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Saturday.

"If there was such an issue, the players or the assistant coaches would have come and spoken to me," he further said.

Reports in Australian newspaper "Sydney Morning Herald" (SMH), which came days after their 2-1 Test series defeat at home to India, said that senior players in the dressing room were unhappy with Langer's "headmaster-like" approach.

Langer said that the limelight wears down his family. "We've felt that the last few weeks. A lot of it was pretty rough and that wears down my family as much as anything. I'm meant to be the tough guy, but it hurts," he said.

The spotlight on the Australian coach's position carries an emotionall toll that is far greater than any other kind of pressure, according to Langer. He even said that his wife asked him why he wants to continue being the head coach.

"I might sound like a sook here, but the biggest thing that will wear me down isn't the travel, isn't the game, isn't the three formats, it is just the incredible spotlight you are always under," Langer said.

The 50-year-old former batsman had denied the reports of players being unhappy last month and batsman Steve Smith later express his support for Langer. "Justin has my full support at the moment. He's doing a terrific job and he has done for a few years. I can't see it changing any time soon," Smith had said earlier in February.

However, Langer said that he plans to stay in this position for as long as possible. "No time scale (for how long he wants to remain coach), not at this stage. These things have a way of working themselves out," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia head coach Justin Langer
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp