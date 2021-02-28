STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka appoint Tom Moody as Director of Cricket

Published: 28th February 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Moody (File|AP)

By ANI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday confirmed the appointment of former Australia all-rounder, Tom Moody, as the new Director of Cricket.

Moody's appointment came after recommendations made by the Technical Advisory Committee of the SLC to revamp Sri Lanka's Cricket operations.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Tom Moody as the 'Director of Cricket,' effective from March 1, 2021. His appointment comes following recommendations made by the Technical Advisory Committee of the SLC to revamp Sri Lanka's Cricket operations," official handle of SLC tweeted.

Moody has previously worked as the coach of Sri Lanka for a period of two years and under his tenure, Sri Lanka managed to reach the finals of the 2007 50-over World Cup in West Indies.

Earlier, Moody has also served as the coach of SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will also be SunRisers' Director of Cricket this year. 

