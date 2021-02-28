STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sune Luus to lead South Africa women in India; Dane Van Niekerk, Chloe Tryon still out due to injuries

South Africa retained most of the players in the 18-member squad which had won the ODI and T20 series against Pakistan last month.

Published: 28th February 2021

South Africa all-rounder Sune Luus

South Africa all-rounder Sune Luus (Photo | CSA Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Sune Luus will lead South Africa women's team against India in the upcoming limited over series as regular skipper Dane Van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon will again miss the assignment due to injuries, the country's cricket board CSA said on Sunday.

The visitors arrived in India on Saturday and are currently serving a six-day quarantine period.

They will train for two days before facing India in the series-opening ODI on March 7 here.



Van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon were not part of that series.

Pacer Masabata Klaas is the only one to miss out after picking up an injury at the last moment.

Sune Luus had captained the side in the last series and will continue to do so with Van Niekerk and Tryon yet to recover from lower-back injuries.

"It is really exciting to finally have this tour confirmed and announce our squad that will do duty here in India, and we are looking forward to getting out there to see our ladies prove themselves under different playing conditions," South Africa women's coach Hilton Moreeng was quoted as saying in a statement by Cricbuzz.

"India is always a wonderful place to tour and we are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.

" The series comprises five ODIs, followed by three T20 internationals -- all to be held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Squad: Sune Luus (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall and Tumi Sekhukhune.

