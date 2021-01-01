STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India pacer Umesh Yadav and wife blessed with baby girl

India pacer Umesh Yadav and his wife, Tanya, have been blessed with a baby girl, the cricketer announced on Friday.

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India pacer Umesh Yadav and his wife, Tanya, have been blessed with a baby girl, the cricketer announced on Friday. Umesh took to Instagram and wrote: "It's a girl."

Umesh, who was in Australia for the ongoing Test series, had left for India on Wednesday night after picking up an injury. Umesh had limped off with tearing pain in his calf muscle on the third day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Monday.

The fast bowler had undergone scans after he complained of pain in his calf muscle while bowling on the third day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Umesh limped over on completing his follow-through during his fourth over following which he was taken back to the dressing room.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced T Natarajan as Umesh's replacement. Rohit Sharma has also joined the team following the completion of his quarantine, the board said.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named T Natarajan as Yadav's replacement. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohd. Shami's replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries. Rohit Sharma has completed his quarantine and has now joined the Indian Cricket Team in Melbourne," BCCI said in a statement.

The third Test between Australia and India will be played at the historic Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. The teams are currently in Melbourne and will reach Sydney on Monday.

Team India Test Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

