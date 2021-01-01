STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sachin Tendulkar welcomes 'safer and happier' 2021, says shouldn't take mother nature for granted

Published: 01st January 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday extended New Year wishes to fans and penned down the invaluable lesson he learned from 2020.

The gloomy 2020 had brought the world to a standstill with sporting events getting postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus before the England-West Indies series marked the resumption of international cricket.

The 'Little Master' said we must be consciously grateful for things and should not take mother nature for granted.

The legend hoped for a "safer and happier" 2021 and also pointed out that we must value relationships and to keep in touch with our loved ones.

"As we start afresh, hoping for a safer and happier 2021, let's carry forward invaluable lessons from last year: to be consciously grateful for things and not take mother nature for granted. To value relationships and to keep in touch with our loved ones," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India cricketer and explosive opener Virender Sehwag also wished his "happiness and good health" on New Year while sharing a heartwarming picture with his wife.

"Ram Ram! Wish you a year filled with love, happiness, and good health. May prosperity, strength, and blessings gallore in 2021," Sehwag tweeted.

People across India bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the New Year 2021 with muted celebrations as night curfew has been imposed in the national capital till January 2 amid the pandemic.

No celebratory events, congregations, and gatherings at public places were permitted and section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune.

But despite the restrictions, people still found a way to make the best of the situation and brought in the New Year by staying indoors and celebrating with family.

