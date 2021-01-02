STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sourav Ganguly stable following angioplasty after cardiac arrest

Doctors said Ganguly arrived at the hospital within the golden hours, shortly after he fell sick.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BCCI president and former skipper of Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Saturday when he was in the gym. 

He was admitted to a private hospital where doctors found multiple blocks in his coronary arteries. Ganguly underwent angioplasty and a stent was placed in one of the narrowed arteries. Doctors treating him said his condition is now stable.

"Ganguly is suffering from triple vessel disease -- three blockages in coronary arteries. We placed a stent in one of the arteries. On Monday, we will discuss what we can do to deal with the two more arteries with blocks," said Saroj Mondal, the head of the five-member team formed for Ganguly's treatment.

Doctors of the healthcare unit said Ganguly arrived there within the golden hours, shortly after he fell sick. His wife Dona contacted the BCCI president's doctor who advised immediate hospitalisation. "After he came here, we conducted basic tests such as ECG and the results showed abnormalities. An angiography revealed three blocks in Ganguly's coronary arteries," said Mondal.

In the afternoon, Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish said his brother was stable.

As news of Ganguly's cardiac arrest spread, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, and CM Mamata Banerjee along with his fans expressed concern.

"Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!" Mamata tweeted.

Dhankhar visited the hospital and met Ganguly. "Wishing speedy recovery for @SGanguly99 who suffered a heart attack. Gathered from CEO Woodlands Hospital that he is stable. Called on @SGanguly99 at Woodlands Hospital and saw the usual captivating cheerful smile on his face. Interacted with his wife, daughter and brothers," he tweeted.

Several BJP functionaries contacted Ganguly’s family members and enquired after his well-being.

