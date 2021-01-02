STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli to Virender Sehwag: Current and former India cricketers wish Sourav Ganguly speedy recovery

Retired and current India cricketers wished Sourav Ganguly speedy recovery, after the former India captain was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata.

Published: 02nd January 2021 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Retired and current India cricketers wished Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly speedy recovery, after the former India captain was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday following blackout and chest pain. He was, however, said to be stable.

India skipper Virat Kohli, who has returned to India from Australia, tweeted, "Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon (emoticon: folded hands) @SGanguly99."

Ajinkya Rahane, who is captaining India in Kohli's absence in Australia, wrote on his Twitter handle, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99. Praying that you get well soon."

Current India pace bowler Mohammed Shami tweeted, "Get well soon dada (emoticons: broken heart) @SGanguly99".

"Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99," wrote India limited-overs batsman Shreyas Iyer.

India pacer Umesh Yadav tweeted, "Praying for your speedy recovery @SGanguly99."

"Wishing speedy recovery to @SGanguly99. My thoughts are with his family and fans at this hour. Hope to see him back soon," tweeted India team's head coach Ravi Shastri.

R. Ashwin, Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Wasim Jaffer, and Irfan Pathan, who all have played for India under Ganguly's captaincy, also wished the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India quick recovery on social media.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99," tweeted former leg-spinner Kumble.

Former off-break bowler Harbhajan wrote on his Twitter handle: "Dada @SGanguly99 Get well soon."

"Dada, jaldi se theek hone ka [get well soon]. Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99," tweeted former India opener Sehwag.

"Wishing @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. Take care & god bless!" wrote ex-India opener Gambhir on his wall.

"Get well soon Dada, gutted to hear about your cardiac arrest, hope you feel better," Kaif, a former India batsman, tweeted.

Former India batsman Manoj Tiwary, who also played under Ganguly for Bengal, said, "Not the news I would have liked to start the year with.. #GetWellSoonDada You have always been a true fighter! @SGanguly99."

Amit Bhandari, a former India pacer who also played under Ganguly, wrote: "Wishing @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. Take care get well soon."

Among the former India cricketers to wish Ganguly were Kiran More and Madan Lal.

"Wish @SGanguly99 a speedy recover, praying that he feels better quickly," wrote More.

"Prayers for your strength and return to good health. Get well soon Saurav. @SGanguly99 @BCCI," tweeted former India all-rounder Madan Lal.

"Wishing @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery!" wrote ex-India opener Kris Srikkanth.

India women cricketers too wished him well.

"Get well soon Dada, Praying for your speedy recovery Folded hands @SGanguly99," tweeted Jhulan Goswami.

"Wishing our Bcci president @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. Get well soon," wrote Mithali Raj.

Former India batter Anjum Chopra tweeted, "Wishing Sourav a speedy recovery. Take care, best wishes @SGanguly99."

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also wished Ganguly well and informed that he is stable.

"I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I've spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

