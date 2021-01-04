STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sourav Ganguly stable, medical board to decide next course of treatment

His blood pressure is 120/80 and oxygen saturation level is 97 per cent, the bulletin said.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a "mild" heart attack, is stable and a medical board will meet on Monday morning to frame the next course of treatment, doctors said.

Forty-eight-year-old Ganguly, who was diagnosed with 'triple vessel disease', slept well on Sunday night and all his parameters are normal at the moment, a bulletin released by the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said.

His blood pressure is 120/80 and oxygen saturation level is 97 per cent, the bulletin said.

"We will conduct echocardiography in the morning to assess his heart function.

Doctors are keeping a constant vigil on his health condition and taking appropriate measures from time to time," it said.

The batting great was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

Triple vessel disease is an extreme form of coronary artery disease developed when the major vessels supplying blood to the heart are damaged mainly because of cholesterol deposits and also due to inflammation.

